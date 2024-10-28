Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 27,569.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 206,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 205,394 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 223,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 105,264 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,543,000. Finally, Embree Financial Group acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,966,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.74 on Monday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.64.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

