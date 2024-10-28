Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 652 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 407,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

IYH opened at $62.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $51.27 and a 12-month high of $66.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.43.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

