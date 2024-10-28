ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $28,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.60.

ASML Stock Up 0.1 %

ASML stock opened at $711.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $816.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $906.42. The stock has a market cap of $280.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $582.48 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.70%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.