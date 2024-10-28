Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,284 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of US Foods worth $12,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USFD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 2,853.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15,924 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at $3,063,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in US Foods by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 228,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 104,596 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USFD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Up 0.0 %

USFD stock opened at $60.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.40. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

