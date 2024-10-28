Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 10,205 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 34.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 74.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYSE:TAK opened at $13.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.54. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

