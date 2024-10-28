Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 14,903 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 423.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter worth $120,000. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group upgraded ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

ASE Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ASX stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASE Technology

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.