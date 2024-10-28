Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,548 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

VTIP opened at $48.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.49. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $49.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

