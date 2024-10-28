Ballentine Partners LLC Has $429,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.6% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 100,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.77.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $96.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.33. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.33 and a 12 month high of $98.43.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

