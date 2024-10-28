Ballentine Partners LLC Has $445,000 Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 989,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,281,000 after acquiring an additional 129,215 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,187,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 68.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 121,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 48,996 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 176.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 254,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 162,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $2,061,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPG. BNP Paribas lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE IPG opened at $29.80 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $35.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.