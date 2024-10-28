Ballentine Partners LLC Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 8.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in CF Industries by 28.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 40.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,574.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $83.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $90.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.70.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

