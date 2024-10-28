Ballentine Partners LLC Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,281,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,692,000 after purchasing an additional 62,595 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,181,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,064,000 after purchasing an additional 73,902 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,162,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,044,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 368.0% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 646,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,594,000 after buying an additional 508,504 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS stock opened at $148.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.81. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $157.06.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.12.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

