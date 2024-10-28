Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aegon by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,920,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,163,000 after buying an additional 394,114 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Aegon by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,517,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after acquiring an additional 136,208 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Aegon by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 814,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 41,028 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Aegon by 15.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 578,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 78,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Aegon by 22.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 375,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 69,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

AEG opened at $6.35 on Monday. Aegon Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1723 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

