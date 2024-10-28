Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 3,756 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,456 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,360,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter worth $211,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 6,281.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 444,664 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $276,180,000 after buying an additional 437,696 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP stock opened at $56.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.80. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.465 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus raised BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

