Bank of America Trims Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Target Price to $80.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SKX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

Shares of SKX opened at $59.21 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.16.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 6.90%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 423.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,809.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

