Barclays Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $1,000.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $980.00 to $1,000.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NOW. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $960.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.33.

NOW opened at $950.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $885.56 and a 200 day moving average of $797.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $548.44 and a 12 month high of $979.78. The company has a market cap of $194.92 billion, a PE ratio of 101.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $822.00, for a total value of $110,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,850,474. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,372.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,467 shares of company stock worth $4,450,447. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

