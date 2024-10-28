Bio-Techne (TECH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bio-Techne to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $68.68 on Monday. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $85.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

