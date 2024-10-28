Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BX opened at $167.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.59 and a fifty-two week high of $175.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.55%.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.38.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

