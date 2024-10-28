Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.79.

Get Boeing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $155.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57. Boeing has a 52-week low of $146.02 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.26) EPS. Analysts forecast that Boeing will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.