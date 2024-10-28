Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 1,383 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,483 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 56.1% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth $33,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nomura cut General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

General Motors Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $52.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.21. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $54.29. The firm has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $27,028,923.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 694,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $27,028,923.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 694,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,040,244.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,307.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 531,228 shares of company stock valued at $28,267,714. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

