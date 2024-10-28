Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.3% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,411.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,411.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.06.

Eaton Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $344.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $193.77 and a 52-week high of $349.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $137.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.36%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

