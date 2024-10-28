Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 533 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV stock opened at $250.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.89 and a 1 year high of $269.55. The company has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.54.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,479 shares of company stock valued at $15,434,526. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. TD Cowen cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.90.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

