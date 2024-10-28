Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.2% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 55,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 279,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $113,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9 %

Home Depot stock opened at $398.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $421.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $389.81 and its 200 day moving average is $360.04.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.