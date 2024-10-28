Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,616,000 after buying an additional 8,172,614 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565,775 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,944 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,484 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $132.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

