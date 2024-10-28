Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,890 shares of company stock worth $40,934,217. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $199.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $114.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $111.53 and a one year high of $204.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FI. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.