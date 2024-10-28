Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 29.7% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.8% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. William Blair began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.89.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.0 %

WM stock opened at $206.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.90 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 47.69%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

