Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Dbs Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.54.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $81.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $167.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.28. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

