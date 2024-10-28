Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 313.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AZPN opened at $236.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of -538.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.26 and a 12 month high of $240.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.48.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $342.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.10 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

