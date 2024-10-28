Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after buying an additional 1,746,759 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,786,449,000 after buying an additional 310,807 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,600,000 after buying an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $698,312,000 after buying an additional 212,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,086,000 after buying an additional 325,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $208.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.51. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $222.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

