Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,916 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.51.

Walmart Trading Down 0.6 %

WMT opened at $82.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $1,088,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,040 shares in the company, valued at $49,198,598.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $2,348,559.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,873,053 shares in the company, valued at $312,322,993.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $1,088,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,198,598.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,784,857 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.