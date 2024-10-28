Boston Trust Walden Corp Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,863,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,945,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,799,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,995,000 after acquiring an additional 156,339 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,229,000 after acquiring an additional 391,400 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,156 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,784,000 after acquiring an additional 567,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DD. Barclays cut DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $83.30 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 101.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

