Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 1,114 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 304.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Cintas by 343.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 111,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,976,000 after purchasing an additional 86,460 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 34.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 628.2% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 11,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2,063.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 300.0% in the third quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 7,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $207.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $123.65 and a 52 week high of $215.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.