Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 940 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,069,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $325,571,000 after buying an additional 3,283,965 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,959.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,373,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,420,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,411 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,506,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,105 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 398.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,025,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,026,000 after purchasing an additional 819,400 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $23.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

