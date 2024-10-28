Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 98,815 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 98,815 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 9.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.8% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 22.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $370.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.18 and a 1-year high of $424.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,914.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,914.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at $72,239,007.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,391 shares of company stock worth $8,076,855 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

