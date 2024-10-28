Boston Trust Walden Corp Takes $207,000 Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRKR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 162,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,029 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $57.90 on Monday. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Bruker had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $800.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on BRKR

Bruker Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.