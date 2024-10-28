Boston Trust Walden Corp Takes Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Allstate by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.44.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $188.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.53 and a fifty-two week high of $198.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at $877,968.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

