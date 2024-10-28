BRC (BRCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. BRC has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). BRC had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect BRC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BRCC opened at $3.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. BRC has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $7.14.

In other news, Director Evan Hafer sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $3,170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other BRC news, Director Thomas E. Davin sold 10,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,468.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,392.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Evan Hafer sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $3,170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,010,884 shares of company stock valued at $12,811,468. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRCC. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of BRC from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of BRC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital cut shares of BRC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

