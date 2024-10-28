Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 438 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,582,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,382,000 after purchasing an additional 498,699 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3,083.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 350,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after buying an additional 339,683 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,000,000. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 463,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,461,000 after buying an additional 174,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 556,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,017,000 after acquiring an additional 142,075 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

CMF stock opened at $57.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.30. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

