Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 700 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $189.27 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $193.77. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.26.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.