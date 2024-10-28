Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $636,000 Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,291,000 after acquiring an additional 917,979 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,971,000 after purchasing an additional 898,143 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 40,317.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 726,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,361,000 after buying an additional 724,907 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,770,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,416,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $422,654,000 after acquiring an additional 496,326 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $359.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.00 and a 200-day moving average of $335.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $392.57.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.29.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

