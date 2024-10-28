C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13,682.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,193 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $874,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,158 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,581,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,474,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CHRW opened at $108.12 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.17 and its 200-day moving average is $92.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 98.02%.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,372.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

