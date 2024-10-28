Cactus (WHD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $290.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.76 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cactus to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WHD opened at $58.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.95. Cactus has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $64.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WHD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cactus from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Cactus from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

