Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Price Target to $128.00

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SharkNinja from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $97.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.05.

SN opened at $109.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SharkNinja has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $112.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.70.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SN. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SharkNinja by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth $65,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

