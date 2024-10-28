Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target to $10.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on COUR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Coursera from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.93.

Get Coursera alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on COUR

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. Coursera has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Coursera’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $49,954.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,600,298.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,203,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,512,692.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $49,954.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297,671 shares in the company, valued at $58,600,298.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,068 shares of company stock valued at $324,787. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 7,568.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Coursera by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 26.1% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.