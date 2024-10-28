Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.39% of Cboe Global Markets worth $83,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $974,827.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,227.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $974,827.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,227.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,579.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,925. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.75.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CBOE opened at $212.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.70 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

