Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET) VP Acquires $49,777.20 in Stock

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) VP Andrew J. O’neill purchased 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,777.20. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 84,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,778.44. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Central Securities Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CET opened at $46.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.75. Central Securities Co. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $47.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Securities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,760,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,506,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Featured Articles

