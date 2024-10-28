CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 29.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,750,000 after purchasing an additional 269,665 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Everest Group by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 580,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,057,000 after buying an additional 134,517 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in Everest Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,896,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 906,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,175,000 after acquiring an additional 45,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,891,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Everest Group from $440.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $393.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.27.

Everest Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $379.61 on Monday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $343.76 and a 12-month high of $417.92. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $387.31 and a 200 day moving average of $380.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 60.97 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.