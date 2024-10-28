CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4,525.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 349,061 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,830,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,089,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $243.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.37 and a 200 day moving average of $252.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.90.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

