CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 94.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN stock opened at $164.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $174.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.89.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

