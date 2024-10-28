CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 169 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Hologic were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Hologic by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,507,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 51.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 176,006 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,184,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,297,000 after purchasing an additional 338,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth $1,793,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at $858,927.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,927.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,415.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $80.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.92 and its 200 day moving average is $77.86. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Hologic’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

