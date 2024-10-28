CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 230 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 444.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 69.6% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $61.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.47. The stock has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

